Greenville City Council approves street resurfacing contract for 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s city council on Monday unanimously approved a 2021 schedule for street resurfacing during the spring.

The 2021 Street Resurfacing contract will result in 10.6 miles of street resurfacing during the spring, officials said in a release on the City of Greenville’s website. S.T. Wooten Corporation in Wilson earned the job with the lowest of three bids placed overall, totaling $1,237,603.90.

Officials said the work, which is expected to begin in March, provides for milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvement and pavement markings.