GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville City Council met on Monday for the first time in 2024 and it was all about reviewing some important items on the agenda.

The agenda consisted of awarding construction contracts, readings and an important issue on crypto farms and mining in Greenville and Pitt County. There was discussion to amend an ordinance that allows for crypto mining in the city. The council wanted to be sure the decision they made on Monday was in the best interest of the people of Greenville.

The city council awarded construction contracts for the Greenville Gateway sign and also talked about the second phase of bringing a sports complex facility to the city.

“We have great facilities here, we just don’t have enough of them last year,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “We booked 49 tournaments in Greenville in Pitt County, that’s about $13 million of economic impact, but we turned away a lot of tournaments, and we didn’t even go after a lot of tournaments we knew we couldn’t have. Just because of not having those types of facilities.”

The big item that saw discussion back and forth from the council was Ordinance Number 22-0-14. That ordinance puts guidelines in place for crypto farms and data processing in Greenville and was ordered in 2022.

“So what we’re doing is we’re taking another look at this ordinance,” Commissioner Marion Blackburn said. “We’re going to say ‘Do we want it at all, do we want to amend it, do we want to keep it as it is? What does the community want and what do we want? I wanted to look at this for our community and to get crypto mining out of here.”

“If it was a very attractive kind of thing to bring in millions and millions of dollars as I think this company promised, they would be able to do,” Greenville resident Bob Hudak said during the meeting. “What does it profit a person to gain the world and lose their soul in the process? What does it profit our city of Greenville to gain lots of money through a new business initiative and lose the soul that we have because we have a wonderful city.”

Public comment from the community pushed to amend this ordinance to keep crypto-mining out of Greenville.

“This is a very complicated issue, it’s a nuance issue, I think, that I have been very clear and our community has been very clear that what we do not want is cryptocurrency mining with the noise, the environmental harm and the community negative effects that come with it,” Blackburn said.

The final decision was a motion for staff to gather a report that would educate council members and the public to consider making a text amendment to amend this ordinance. The city council wants to find a way to remove crypto farming and the negative effects it has on the community like noise and electricity use without removing the entire ordinance that puts guidelines in place for data processing of all kinds in the community.

Consent Agenda (From City of Greenville)

Item 1: Sublease Agreement with State of North Carolina for Equipment on VIPER Tower Located at 2805 East Second Street (Unanimously Approved)

Sublease Agreement with State of North Carolina for Equipment on VIPER Tower Located at 2805 East Second Street (Unanimously Approved) Item 2: Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Arbor Hills South Cluster Subdivision, Section 2, Phases 10 & 11 (Unanimously Approved)

Resolution Accepting Dedication of Rights-of-Way and Easements for Arbor Hills South Cluster Subdivision, Section 2, Phases 10 & 11 (Unanimously Approved) Item 3: Resolution and Deed of Release for Abandonment of a 10′ Wide Electrical Easement Across Tax Parcel No. 73527 (Unanimously Approved)

Resolution and Deed of Release for Abandonment of a 10′ Wide Electrical Easement Across Tax Parcel No. 73527 (Unanimously Approved) Item 4: Ordinance Adopting Greenville Utilities Commission’s Capital Project Budget for the Whitehurst Station Water Main Extension Project (Unanimously Approved)

Ordinance Adopting Greenville Utilities Commission’s Capital Project Budget for the Whitehurst Station Water Main Extension Project (Unanimously Approved) Item 5: Ordinance Amending and Reimbursement Resolution for Greenville Utilities Commission’s Capital Project Budget for Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier Project (Unanimously Approved)

Ordinance Amending and Reimbursement Resolution for Greenville Utilities Commission’s Capital Project Budget for Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier Project (Unanimously Approved) Item 6: Resolution Declaring Police Canine Suny as Surplus and Authorizing His Disposition to Officer Nathan Lather (Unanimously Approved)

Resolution Declaring Police Canine Suny as Surplus and Authorizing His Disposition to Officer Nathan Lather (Unanimously Approved) Item 7: Amendment #2 to Existing On-Call Engineering Services Agreement with The East Group (Unanimously Approved)

Amendment #2 to Existing On-Call Engineering Services Agreement with The East Group (Unanimously Approved) Item 8: Contract award for the development of the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (Unanimously Approved)

Contract award for the development of the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (Unanimously Approved) Item 9: Request for Public Art on Public Property – DownEast Sculpture Exhibition (Unanimously Approved)

New Business

Item 10: Contract Award for Construction of New Greenville Gateway Sign (Unanimously Approved)

Contract Award for Construction of New Greenville Gateway Sign (Unanimously Approved) Item 11: Contract award for the 2024 Rehabilitation and Preservation Project and approval of Task Order #5 for the Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) and Construction Materials Testing (CMT) On-Call Contract (Unanimously Approved)

Contract award for the 2024 Rehabilitation and Preservation Project and approval of Task Order #5 for the Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) and Construction Materials Testing (CMT) On-Call Contract (Unanimously Approved) Item 12: Contract Award for Investment Advisory Services (Unanimously Approved)

Contract Award for Investment Advisory Services (Unanimously Approved) Item 13: Budget Ordinance Amendment #6 to the Capital Projects Funds (Ordinance #17-024), Donations Fund (Ordinance #18-062), and Special Revenue Grant Fund (Ordinance #11- 003) (Unanimously Approved)

Budget Ordinance Amendment #6 to the Capital Projects Funds (Ordinance #17-024), Donations Fund (Ordinance #18-062), and Special Revenue Grant Fund (Ordinance #11- 003) (Unanimously Approved) Item 14: Discussion of Ordinance No. 22-014 (Modular Data Processing) (Directed staff to compose a report about the potential amendment of the ordinance)

*Supporting documentation and additional information regarding the agenda items listed above can be found here.