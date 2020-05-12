Greenville City Council Discusses fiscal budget and COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Greenville’s City Council held a virtual meeting May 11th to discuss the fiscal budget for 2020 and 2021.

Council also discussed what’s next for the city following COVID-19.

According to Council, 85% of Greenville’s nearly $130,000,000 dollar budget will go to areas involving core public service. This includes The Greenville Police Department, Fire/Rescue, and street improvements.

Updates to Eppes Community Center are also in talks, adding more programs for youth for before and after school.

Replacing the 48 year old community pool was also in discussion. This would cost around 3.5 million dollars.

When it comes to the pandemic, Council wasn’t sure what the loss will be exactly, but it’s estimated to roughly be around eight million dollars.

Because of the loss, Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin suggests budget cuts.

“We have implemented a city wide hiring freeze,” said Cowin.

“With each deviation from the hiring freeze based off public city needs and budget availability.”

Although cuts are inevitable, Mayor P.J. Connelly reassured Greenville residents that these cuts won’t affect the safety of Greenville residents.

Council also reassured Greenville will recover from this, but it might take some time.

To learn more about the meeting click here.