GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two meetings were taking place on Monday at Greenville City Hall as the city develops its budget for the new fiscal year.

The first took place at 6 pm, in conjunction with the Greenville Utilities Commission. The second took place at 6:30, where city council members heard the budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

City officials said they don’t expect to see many surprises in the proposed budget. In total, $149.6 million was proposed for the city’s operating budget. The proposed budget maintains $2.8 million for street improvement.

“So we’re doing our best to address one of the things that we hear the most about in the city, and that’s the condition of city streets. You know, additionally, the various capital projects certainly benefit the public and the stormwater utility plan,” said the city’s public information officer, Brock Letchworth.

The budget also includes several other improvement projects, including pedestrian safety, all while maintaining the same property tax rate.

“To maintain your property tax rate, or even reduce it, like we’ve seen in the in the past couple of years is because you get so much growth in the area that there’s, there’s more revenue coming in, and you’re able to provide a little bit more relief for some of your residents and property owners throughout the community,” said Letchworth.

Letchworth added the budget is normally proposed in June but happened earlier this year to avoid conflict with the upcoming elections.

City Council will vote on the budget on May 23rd.