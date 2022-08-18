GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville City Council will likely be voting Thursday evening on a proposed social district in the Uptown area.

Representatives from most businesses who spoke with WNCT said they are all for the idea. They said it’ll bring some extra life to the Uptown District.

As proposed now, the social districts would be in the Uptown and Dickenson Avenue areas. It would allow customers to carry alcoholic beverages out of participating restaurants, down the streets and into other businesses. The drinks would have to be in designated cups. The proposed hours for the district are currently Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio believes it’ll bring a good boost to the area.

“I think it’s gonna be awesome,” Oliverio said. “Anything that can kinda increase vibrancy downtown. Grabbing a beer and taking a stroll downtown whether it’s a family or young professional. I think it’s amazing.”

Oliverio also said he wishes there were some changes to the days and hours so more businesses can feel the impacts of the extra people in town.

The Greenville City Council is set to hear a second reading on the social district during Thursday’s meeting. They are then likely to take a vote.