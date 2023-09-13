GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A proposal by Marion Blackburn, District 3 Greenville City Council member for Greenville, would end mass balloon releases in Greenville.

Blackburn has requested city staff develop an ordinance. The discussion initially took place in August and has been continued until Thursday. The City Council will vote then on directing staff to move forward with the request.

She states that helium-filled balloons, when released, fall to earth where they become litter. They cling to trees, clog water systems and kill wildlife who mistake the trash for food.

“People want to honor loved ones by releasing helium balloons and while their wishes are sincere, this action has devastating effects on our environment,” said Blackburn.

“We can make a difference in our community by prohibiting mass balloon releases,” Blackburn said. “We can encourage people to remember their loved ones in beautiful ways such as sowing wildflower seeds, scattering bird food, and planting trees. Ending the harmful practice of mass balloon releases helps people, animals, and our waterways. We also help to save our fragile oceans when we stop sending litter from balloons down our streams and into our sounds and rivers.”

Members of the community can speak during the meeting’s Public Comment period, which starts shortly after the meeting begins.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.