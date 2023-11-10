GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While several items were brought up during Thursday’s Greenville City Council meeting, one item that drew a lot of attention was not.

It was the first meeting since Tuesday’s election. There was one item that drew a large crowd for public comment. It was for an item that was pulled before the meeting even started.

To the surprise of those in attendance, the item was taken off earlier on Thursday. That item referred to a stretch of land on Fifth Street to be rezoned, allowing fraternities and sororities to occupy the land. Those at Thursday’s meeting said they want to preserve the safety of the neighborhood while finding a better location for Greek life.

Maury York was one of several who came to speak against the measure. He asked anyone in the room to stand “who are opposed to fraternities and sororities in single-family neighborhoods to please stand.” Nearly everyone in the room did just that.

“We think it’s appropriate to have them in a village or a court, in an area that’s not a single-family neighborhood so that they can do their socialization without having an impact on single-family neighborhoods,” York said.

Other items on the agenda included a community solar project with Greenville Utilities Commission. The council voted to adopt the proposed budget and reimbursement resolution.

Another item was about wild vegetation and other public health nuisances. A proposal would change an up to $500 fine that would repeat annually until the nuisance is taken care of. The council will have to have a second reading of this before giving final approval.

Finally, the council is approving funds from Asset Forfeiture Management Staff for the police department to use. They will now be able to get new equipment and software.

The current council has one more meeting on November 20. That’s the final meeting until the newly-elected members are sworn into office next month.