GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presents filled the City Hall in Greenville Thursday for a birthday box challenge.

The United Way of Pitt County partnered with many organizations in Pitt County to donate birthday presents for kids in need. This is the first year of the birthday campaign and is part of United Way’s monthly challenge to provide opportunities and share in the community.

The City of Greenville has collected over 100 presents so far.

“This is going to kids that may not have the same type of opportunities within their households and within their family members. So we’re just excited to be able to have this partnership opportunity to help those in need,” says United Way of Pitt County Resource Development Officer, James Earl Jones.

The presents will be divided up between the organizations the United Way has partnered with and will be given to individuals.