Greenville city leaders celebrate successful July 4th festivities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a year of cancellations, the City of Greenville is back with a bang.

The city hosted a 4th of July celebration over the holiday weekend with food, fun and plenty of fireworks for thousands of people. Organizers were amazed to see just how many people came out for the celebration.

“I’m kind of mind blown right now, reflecting on it,” said Patricia Tyndall, marketing and events coordinator for the Greenville Parks and Department. “We had probably the best crowd I can remember in Independence Day celebrations in years past.”

Tyndall is the spearhead of the city’s celebrations.

She doesn’t have a final count just yet on how many people came out, but she estimates it could be more than 10,000.

“There were people on every little hill, holding flashlights on their phones during the music,” said Tyndall. “The performers were taking pictures of the crowd because it was just special.”

Those crowds didn’t just take in the fireworks and enjoy the music. They also shopped and ate, keeping 19 vendors along First Street and the restaurants in Uptown busy.

“Usually the 4th of July weekend is one of the slowest of the year because a lot of people like to go to the beach, go to the lake, do some grilling,” said Dustin Lilly, bar manager at Chico’s.

This year, the holiday was anything but slow for workers at the Mexican restaurant.

“This is probably one of the busiest Fourths we’ve seen in years,” said Lilly.

According to Lilly, there’s an uptick in foot traffic with every event in Uptown, from the Umbrella Market to Concert on the Common. He’s thankful for it after an uncertain year.

“It’s definitely a good feeling for the people and businesses,” said Lilly.

A feeling Tyndall believes will carry them into next year.

“It’s going to take a year to match this event,” said Tyndall.

Tyndall and her team normally start planning the 4th of July celebration five to six weeks out. She’s planning to start the discussion about what they want to see for the 2022 celebration this week.