GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you enjoy sitting out at the Town Common for a concert or some other event, you could soon possibly do that with a cocktail in hand.

Greenville city leaders are working to make it happen.

“I serve as a liaison for Uptown Greenville,” said City of Greenville Council Member Will Bell. “There has been significant interest lately about ticketed concerts and performances on the Town Common, so that board has asked me to propose the idea of allowing spirituous alcohol as well.”

Right now, some events are allowed to sell beer and wine.

“What you see at a lot of concert venues across the state and nation, especially those that are able to attract larger names, they are able to serve cocktails in addition to beer and wine,” Bell said.

Bell brought up the idea in last Thursday’s city council meeting. The council unanimously approved a motion to direct city staff to look at a policy that would add this.

“We directed them unanimously as a council to go out and hold a public input session on it before they brought it back to us,” Bell said. “Essentially we’ve already done the policy because we changed it to allow beer and wine several years ago, so this would be an addition to that.”

Kyle Parker is the director of events for Uptown Greenville. He said this addition could help them attract bigger artists.

“We’re looking around and seeing what other cities in North Carolina are doing, and they are frequent stops for a lot of national touring artists, and we want to be a part of that as well,” Parker said. “A lot of the outdoor concert venues, they sell liquor, and so to be able to provide these experiences that people are normally traveling to Raleigh or Wilmington to go to.

“It would be nice not to have to drive two hours down the road when instead you can just go up the street to Town Common.”

Right now, city officials said they’re still working on setting up a date for the public input meeting. They said it will likely be in late July or early August. City staff will bring the input and policy for the city council to vote on sometime after that.