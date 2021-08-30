Greenville city leaders seeing boost in economy after softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city leaders say they are seeing a boost to the economy after the Little League Softball World Series.

Visit Greenville NC President Andrew Schmidt said the economic impact of the event was just under $1 million. The tournament brought hundreds of players and family members to the area. Schmidt said all of the hotels were full during the 10-day event.

“It was a wonderful thing to have,” Schmidt said. “It kind of made us feel like things were back to normal again for the travel and tourism industry, for Greenville, Pitt County. The amount of exposure that we got when you look at every game being on an ESPN platform.”

The city signed a five-year contract to host the LLWSW, so it will be back in Greenville next year and through 2025.