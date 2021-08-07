Greenville Comic-Con provides Saturday family fun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of people filled the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday dressed as their favorite characters for the 2021 Comic-Con.

It was a fun way to get out of the house and shop at the local vendors. They even got to show off a little bit of their creative side.

“I really like the fact that you get to see everyone’s creative artistic ability come through,” said Raven Spurlin.

That’s what brought Spurlin out to Greenville Comic-Con. She’s a regular at the event, so after last year’s event was canceled, she said it was good to get back out.

“Because of COVID-19 we didn’t have it the past year,” she said. “Seeing everyone come together is just really cool and to see all the new people coming in and old people coming in.”

For Comic-Con organizer Sherry Deel, this was a fun way to get families into the community.

“Everybody has been so bored, so cramped, needing some fun and this was just a good way to let everyone get out and relax as a family and have fun,” Deel said.

Comic-Con featured more than 50 vendors. They sold items ranging from hand-drawn art, T-shirts, comic books, swords and much more.

Thuy Aitken is the owner of The Jamb. She sold her most popular item, handmade buttons to wear. She and her husband took their kids to Comic-Cons and fell in love with the atmosphere.

“We’ve always loved it going as patrons and going and purchasing and everything,” Aitken said. “But we really love it now coming and seeing the people’s faces. When they see something they love, their face just lights up and that’s amazing.”

Deel said everyone can find something they enjoy at Comic-Con.

“I love the creativity,” said Deel. “It doesn’t matter what you’re into, you don’t have to be into comic books. You don’t have to be into superheroes, you’ll still find something you like.”

After a year off, event organizers were happy with the turnout and said they are already planning for next year’s event.