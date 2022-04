GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will be holding a public meeting on teen dating.

The forum will be at City Hall in the council chambers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Relations Committee will be educating parents and teens on the safety of teen dating. They will discuss:

Safety tips

Domestic violence warning signs

What is “consent?”

Teens and the internet

This will be held on the third floor, at 200 West 5th Street.