Greenville company awarded $225,000 grant to create new medical tech

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A Greenville medical technology business has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $225,000 to create new medical devices to help elderly patients.



In a press release sent on Tuesday, RFPi Inc., located at 1800 North Greene Street, said the U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded the company a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of $224,841.



RFPi said it will use this grant to incorporate its proprietary Multi-Spectral Physiologic Visualization (MSPV) technology to create a “patient-friendly and non-invasive cardiac monitoring and communication device to promote healthy, independent living in elderly patients.”



According to RFPi, without touching the patient, the new device would capture data about a patient’s blood pressure and heart rate, peripheral tissue oxygen saturation, and hemoglobin concentration, and transmit that information to the patient’s health-care provider.

The company said older people who have just had surgery requiring anesthesia are often at high risk of heart complications, and this new device can detect the first warning signs of such problems, including changes in hemodynamics and oxygenation in tissues.

RFPi’s technology was invented in 2010 at East Carolina University by a team of cardiovascular medicine, optical physics and engineering experts.