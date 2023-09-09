RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC Chamber announced the 30 semifinalists—15 for the medium-to-large business category and 15 for the small business category—for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” online competition, which began with 130 nominees.

One of the businesses, The Sweet Potato Crunch BonBon by Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates, is from Greenville and is in the small business category. Three others are also from Eastern North Carolina, one in the medium-to-large category (TCOM Aerostats in Elizabeth City) while the other two are in the small business category (Atlantic Beach Sea Salt, in Atlantic Beach and George’s BBQ Sauce in Nashville).

This is the fourth year that the NC Chamber has held the popular, public-driven contest, which spotlights North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry—an industry that generates more than 17% of the gross state product and employs more than 10% of the state’s workforce.

“This year’s products really run the gamut—including vaccines, food products, bagpipes, jets, and much more,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “We are so grateful to the entire manufacturing community – the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century. And we are so excited to congratulate this list of semifinalists! As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

Baxter is serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the online competition, and Business North Carolina is this year’s Media Partner. As the exclusive North Carolina affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the NC Chamber knows that a strong manufacturing industry is crucial to the state’s economic and competitive success. The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NCMEP) is collaborating on the annual contest as a Supporting Organization.

How to Vote:

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in NC. The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, and the winning product will be revealed on Thursday, October 5, the day before National Manufacturing (MFG) Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.

“The Coolest Thing Made in NC Nominees (in alphabetical order by manufacturing location):

Medium-to-Large Business Category Manufacturing Location Semifinalist Cofield Steel Plate by Nucor Durham Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Durham Humacyte Human Acellular Vessel Elizabeth City TCOM Aerostats Greensboro HondaJet Elite II Holly Springs Flucelvax Quadrivalent by CSL Seqirus Huntersville The Atom Switch by Atom Power Old Fort PureBond Formaldehyde-Free Hardwood Plywood Salisbury Cheerwine Salisbury AMREP Garbage Trucks Smithfield Brightleaf Hotdogs Stony Point Duck Tape by Shurtape Troutman C.R. Onsrud’s Q-Series 5-Axis CNC Machine Wilmington, Concord, Hickory, Newton, and Winston-Salem Corning Optical Fiber and Cable Winston-Salem Texas Pete Hot Sauce