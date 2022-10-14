GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.”

The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include:

  • Shipwreck Sand Pit
  • Face painting
  • Biofacts & Animals
  • Magician
  • Love joy music
  • Kona ice
  • Pony rides & Small Animals
  • Inflatables
  • Food truck vendors, and more

The Greenville Convention Center is at 303 Greenville Blvd. Admission to this event is free.

