GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.”

The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include:

Shipwreck Sand Pit

Face painting

Biofacts & Animals

Magician

Love joy music

Kona ice

Pony rides & Small Animals

Inflatables

Food truck vendors, and more

The Greenville Convention Center is at 303 Greenville Blvd. Admission to this event is free.

