GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.”
The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include:
- Shipwreck Sand Pit
- Face painting
- Biofacts & Animals
- Magician
- Love joy music
- Kona ice
- Pony rides & Small Animals
- Inflatables
- Food truck vendors, and more
The Greenville Convention Center is at 303 Greenville Blvd. Admission to this event is free.
