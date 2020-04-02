Greenville couple commemorates marriage with Tik Tok video

Couples around the country are being forced to postpone or cancel their weddings because of COVID-19. One of those couples is Cassie and Patrick Charvat of Greenville.

The pair cancelled their May 9th wedding. Instead of rescheduling a venue, flowers, catering and more, the Charvats decided to go ahead and tie the knot in a simple, but sweet, way.

They said ‘I Do’ today at the Greenville magistrates office.

“When we decided to do it, we thought about how everything is down in the dumps. We thought about how we weren’t going to let that ruin our wedding and our relationship and our marriage,” said Patrick.

Patricks family lives in Greenville and hopped on board when the couple shared their plan.

Only his mom and step-dad were able to witness the ceremony because of the magistrate offices two-person rule, but the rest of the family celebrated this afternoon with a family dinner and game night.

“My mom jumped right on and did a lot of things,” said Patrick. “She surprised us with flowers for pictures and she got us a cake!”

Cassie says her family is scattered around the country in Colorado, Michigan and other states and her dad was recently told that he’s not allowed to travel for the remainder of the year.

“I think my dad was the most bummed because every dad wants to walk his daughter down the aisle,” said Cassie. “They were there in spirit though. We sent them the video and FaceTimed. They were there with us.”

The couple commemorated the day in a very modern way. They made a Tik Tok video to share with family and friends.

“That was my first ever Tik Tok video,” said Cassie. “I said ‘I’m going to try it! I have a video now’ and I guess I crushed it for my first one I think I did pretty good!”

Here’s the link to the video.

Their original plan for a cruise for their honeymoon was cancelled earlier in the year, but they plan to celebrate their anniversary with the cruise next year.