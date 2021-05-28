Greenville COVID-19 testing site closed Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health, Greenville COVID-19 testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

This site will be reopen on Tuesday, June 1, resuming regular hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vidant officials said, “As Vidant Health responds to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic across North Carolina, we continue to take steps to ensure the safety of all. Vidant remains focused on efforts to offer COVID-19 testing to the community.”

COVID-19 testing is covered through the CARES Act and currently there are no out-of-pocket costs to the public. Insurance is not needed for a COVID-19 test at the Greenville site, however, health care organizations must collect and submit insurance information for patients that have it, per the CARES Act.