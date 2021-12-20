Greenville dedicates fully-loaded fire truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, a new fire truck was dedicated in Greenville. The ceremony at fire station number one took place at 2 p.m.

People in the community came out to be a part of this special ceremony for the truck and laid hands on it. They say the idea has been in the works for three years now and have been planning to put it in service safely. They extended the size of the station where they will house the truck since the city has never had a fire truck this size.

This new fire truck is able to move both its front and back wheels, making it easier to move around in tight areas. It will also go higher than other trucks, being able to reach multi-story buildings in Greenville.



“It’s very needed. The city continues to grow, even across the street from the station we have a multi-story building, and that’s really what this apparatus is for, to protect folks in those taller buildings like that that we are starting to see pop up all over the city,” said Brock Davenport, interim fire/rescue chief. “So it’s a great day for us and a great day for the citizens of Greenville.”

Davenport said the truck will help to make sure the community is a safe place to live, work and play.