A white pickup truck that was involved in the deadly I-87 crash Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — A minor crash led to the deaths of men from Raleigh and Greenville who stopped to help Sunday afternoon along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-87 between Smithfield Road and Bethlehem Road, just south of Knightdale, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the two were killed after they stopped to help at a scene along I-87.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

The initial crash involved a black Cadillac SUV that had traveled off the road to the right and collided with a ditch.

The two who were trying to help were standing on the side of the highway when another driver crashed, hitting them, troopers said.

Roger J. McMurray, 45, of Greenville was hit and died at the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Gregory J. Harman, 53, of Raleigh was also injured and taken to WakeMed where he later died, troopers said.

McMurray was a doctor at Physicians East in Greenville. On Monday, Physicians East’s website had this notice about McMurray’s death posted, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period. In the following weeks, we will be contacting all of Dr. McMurray’s patients to assist in rescheduling their appointments.”

Erik Rivas, 46, of Wendell was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck heading southbound at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control, ran off the right side of the highway, and hit the two pedestrians, troopers said.

Rivas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, and exceeding a safe speed, officials said.

NCDOT image of crash scene on I-87 Sunday afternoon

A wrecked white pickup truck is off the highway in thick woods while a black SUV was wrecked at the scene and just off the highway near trees.

Two southbound lanes were closed for several hours, according to the NCDOT.

Traffic cameras in the area showed several emergency vehicles at the scene along with significant back-ups. The highway was completely clear by 4:20 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.