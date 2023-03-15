GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Dollar General on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville has reopened after being intentionally set on fire in July of last year.

No injuries from the fire were reported but the reconstruction of the store took slightly less than a year.

Pictures from the 2022 fire

Dollar General fire in Greenville (Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

“Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Greenville community as the store expects to employ six to ten people depending on the individual needs of the store,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Store Development.

Representatives from the store also said they are planning to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school to commemorate the re-opening.