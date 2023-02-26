GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A driver was arrested Sunday for starting a fire at The Landing apartments, an East Carolina University student-living complex.

Greenville Police said a resident of the apartment, 21-year-old John Kevin Rusick, hit an HVAC unit outside the apartment complex, which caused the fire. Rusick was charged with a DWI.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said they got the call at 4:25 a.m. and it took them about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

Six apartment units were affected: three have fire damage and all six have water damage. There were 21 residents who will now have to find a new place to live. According to GFR, the property manager of the complex is helping those people find new housing arrangements or hotel accommodations.

GFR said there were no injuries reported. They credit working fire alarms and sprinklers for alerting residents of the fire.