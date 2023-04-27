GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of a man who officials said had 23,320 bags of heroin.

On Wednesday, an investigation resulted in a search warrant executed at 255 Beech Street, Apt. C, in Greenville. The search warrant led to the seizure of 23,320 bags of heroin and two guns. The heroin had an estimated street value of $185,000.

Paul Woody, 47, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $ 1.575 million secure bond. Further charges may be forthcoming, officials said

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is composed of Law Enforcement Officers from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ayden Police Department, Williamston Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department and the Winterville Police Department.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force uses a focused and cost-effective approach to combating narcotics traffickers within Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina. The Drug Task Force provides an extremely effective network of experienced criminal investigators dedicated to pursuing violators of state and federal controlled substance laws. Leveraging each partner agency’s expertise, equipment, manpower, and finances has proven to be a substantial benefit to the citizens of Eastern North Carolina and model of success.