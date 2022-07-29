GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance welcomes new members to its 2022-2023 board of directors and new executive board leadership, while expressing gratitude to those rotating off the board.

Several new members were voted in during the July 28 annual board meeting. Greg Steele, president of TowneBank Greenville, is now chairman after serving in the interim role since former chair Tom Kulikowski moved into the position of interim president and CEO of the Greenville ENC Alliance earlier this year.

“The Greenville ENC Alliance has made excellent headway since its inception just three years ago. The economic development success achieved during this timeframe is admirable and gives the organization positive momentum heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The commitment from our investors and board members continues to be invaluable, and we look forward to working with the newly elected members, along with working collaboratively with GUC, City and County leaders to continue this momentum,” said Steele.

“All of the newly elected officers are honored to serve the Alliance and work with the dynamic staff that is in place, as we work together to bring economic growth and prosperity to Greenville and Pitt County.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance also welcomes three new private sector board members. Michael Gregory with Hyster-Yale (Platinum Level), Mallory Pickett representing Blount Family Companies (Gold Level), and TJ Sawyer of Sawyer’s Fun Park (Bronze Level) will fill the seats for outgoing private sector board members Ray Ulmer of Hyster-Yale, J. Drake Brinkley representing Ward & Smith, and Hank Hinton of Inner Banks Media.

“I want to express my gratitude to our outgoing Board members for their invaluable commitment, contributions, leadership, and support during their time on the Greenville ENC Alliance Board. A special thank you to Ray Ulmer who as Treasurer has established a robust financial reporting system that is thoughtful, easy to understand and with appropriate controls in place,” shared Kulikowski, interim president and CEO for the Greenville ENC Alliance.

For the public sector, Greenville Utilities Commission has appointed Jon Anderson, Thomas Taft, Jr., and J. Drake Brinkley. They replace Kelly Darden, Don Mills, and John Minges. In addition, the Town of Fountain rotates into one of the municipal board voting seats with Mayor Kathy Parker filling this position and Commissioner Katie Strickland moving to the ex-officio seat. Departing from this municipal voting seat is David Hodgkins, Farmville Town Manager. He will remain on our board as an ex-officio member.

“The momentum that the Greenville ENC Alliance has established is palpable as are the benefits of collaboration with public and private partners,” added Kulikowski. “Many of our local businesses are growing and our industry attraction efforts are intensifying. We are poised for growth as economic development becomes a true unifying force for our community.”

In addition to Steele serving as chair, other board officer positions are now held by J. Drake Brinkley as vice chair, Jon Anderson as treasurer, and Aaron Driver as secretary. The full list of the Greenville ENC Alliance board of directors is available by clicking here.