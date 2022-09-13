GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is excited to welcome Josh Lewis, a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), to fill the role of president, effective September 26. Lewis brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience through his work with organizations in North Carolina and Virginia.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Greenville ENC Alliance as the next president,” shared Lewis. “It was very clear during the discovery phase of the recruitment process that the area is rich with assets such as infrastructure capacity, human capital, community amenities, higher education opportunities, as well as attractive and growing industry. Above all, I witnessed a strong passion for this community coupled with a desire to maximize success.”

Lewis most recently served as the executive director of the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, a regional economic development organization serving a multi-county area in Virginia. He has previously held board and development roles with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Downtown Roanoke, United Way, and Goodwill Industries. During his career, Lewis has helped to create more than 5,000 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment.

“The board of directors is excited to welcome Josh Lewis and his family to Greenville and our Pitt County community. Josh has an extensive background in economic development and under his leadership we look forward to continuing the mission of the Alliance and achieving even more success in economic growth and prosperity in Pitt County and eastern North Carolina,” shared Greg Steele, chair of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Tom Kulikowski who has served as the organization’s interim president during this transition period.”

A search committee was formed in early 2022. The committee contracted with the Nautilus Group, a professional executive search firm with roots in eastern North Carolina, and began interviewing candidates in May.

“The search committee evaluated candidates from across the nation. It was important to us to find someone who values Greenville and Pitt County and wants to be part of the long-term success in the area,” said Michael Overton, chair of the search committee and former chair of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “Josh has wide-ranging economic development experience and leadership as well as a proven track record of success in areas similar to Pitt County.”

Lewis obtained an MBA from the University of North Carolina – Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition, he holds a certificate in business strategy from the University of Virginia – Darden School and earned the CEcD designation from the International Economic Development Council.

“Moving into the future, a top priority will be leading the development of a comprehensive strategy plan. This plan will define our goals and outline the roadmap of initiatives required to accomplish our aspirations. This task will require participation and involvement from community stakeholders and the Alliance will continue to be the region’s economic development collaborator during the process,” said Lewis. “Greenville and Pitt County will be increasingly recognized as a best place for locating new industry, business creation, and overall livability. I look forward to the journey ahead.”

He and his wife, Amanda, along with their two dogs and soon-to-be-new addition, look forward to being part of the Pitt County community and exploring all that eastern North Carolina has to offer.