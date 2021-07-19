Greenville ENC Alliance anticipates economic boost from Little League Softball World Series next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is expecting a big boost from The Little League Softball World Series, which is expected to brings teams of 10-12 year-old girls teams here to compete.

“Events like this, the economic impact puts us sort of on the world map in this case, in this sport, it brings a lot of new faces and new capital to our community here,” said Steve Weathers, president and CEO of Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance.

Nearly 150 Little Leaguers from across the country are coming to Greenville August 11-18 to compete in the Softball World Series. ESPN is providing coverage of the event on its family of networks, too.

“We always want to try and promote any kind of event like this because of the positive public perception and economic value it brings to the community,” said Weathers.

Weathers expects an economic impact of $750,000 in tourism spending. He also hopes the series will generate growth in a different way.

“We don’t know who may come to this event,” Weathers said. “There could be a CEO or multiple CEOs that have children that are participating in this and they’ve never been to our community and they get to experience it for the first time.”

Greenville Little League Director Brian Weingartz is also excited about it all and, along with many others, has been preparing for some time to host the young ladies.

“I think this is a good opportunity not only for us to allow young ladies the opportunity to play here it also allows our city to showcase itself,” said Weingartz.

Hopefully making Greenville stand out as a growing and thriving city.

“We’re sort of confused with another Greenville in a different state that’s sort of close to us so we want to make sure that people know there’s a Greenville, NC, and it’s alive and it’s vibrant and we welcome sporting events and others like this to our community,” said Weathers.

The Little League Softball World Series will be at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park from August 11 -18.

For more information on how to watch the series, click here. If you would like to learn how you can volunteer, contact the Greenville Visitors Bureau at (252) 329-4200.