GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance and the City of Greenville are teaming up with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) to celebrate Economic Development Week.

The celebration will be May 9-13. Greenville is joining municipalities across North America to recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrate and livable communities.

“I am thrilled to recognize the work of the economic development professionals who are crucial for creating jobs and moving our community forward,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “We have made great progress during recent years, and their efforts have played a significant role in our positive trajectory.”

To kickoff Economic Development Week, the Greenville ENC Alliance will host a celebration luncheon on Monday for local economic developers and municipal leaders. During the event, Mayor Connelly will read the City’s proclamation declaring Economic Development Week which celebrates economic developers in the area and applauds their work that contributes to the expanding career opportunities and improving quality of life.

“The City of Greenville is proud to support those who work to grow the local economy by supporting existing businesses and attracting new investment in our community. Economic developers are essential for the prosperity of our region,” said Greenville City Manager Ann Wall.

Created in 2016 by IEDC, the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere. Throughout the week, the Greenville ENC Alliance will launch a social media campaign to explain the role of the profession in our local communities.

“Economic Development Week allows us the opportunity to share information on the stewardship of policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate in Greenville and Pitt County,” said Tom Kulikowski, interim president and CEO for the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We look forward to sharing details about our local efforts including industry attraction, workforce development, business retention and expansion, and site development.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance is funded by public and private supporters with sustaining contributions from the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission. In addition, the organization has municipal investors from the Towns of Ayden, Bethel, Fountain, Grimesland, and Farmville and the Village of Simpson. Private investments come from more than 60 businesses and organizations.

Join the Greenville ENC Alliance on social media by following the handle @GreenvilleENCA. To learn more about Economic Development Week and other events across North America, visit IEDC online at www.iedconline.org/edw.