GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new survey is looking to bring more air travel options to the area.

The Greenville ENC Alliance is working to do that by learning more about travel needs. They will conduct a survey that will look at things such as how often you or a local company travel through an airport every year or even use the local highways.

The data collected from this survey will be used to look at adding opportunities in Pitt County, such as adding more flights or another destination out of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Officials with the Greenville ENC Alliance say more flights and connectivity is what’s needed to continue attracting business and economic growth to the area.

“It’s become clear over the last year with our interaction with the business community that there is a need and thirst for additional air service to the area,” said Josh Lewis, president and CEO of Greenville ENC Alliance.

“We also feel like it will be a determining factor for economic outlook for the next 10 years. Are we able to out-pay our peer communities? Some of that will be determined by how connected we are to some other hubs in the United States.”

The survey is open now and only takes a few minutes to complete. Click here to access it and to find out more.