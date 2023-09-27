GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance received two 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

A Gold Award was bestowed specifically for the organization’s work in the Innovation in Economic Development Week (EDW) category for the 25,000 – 200,000 population size and a Silver Award was given for the creation of a 10-county regional marketing website.

“This Gold Award is a clear indicator that the Greenville ENC Alliance is well on our way to becoming a best-in-class organization. Through the support of our investors and communities, we have the talented staff and resources needed to excel,” said Greenville ENC Alliance president and CEO Josh Lewis, CEcD. “As we continue to produce innovative and unique marketing pieces, we will enhance our business development performance and ultimately our outputs. It is an honor to be recognized by the leading economic development association and our peers.”

Lewis and Maria Satira, director of marketing and communications for the Greenville ENC Alliance, were acknowledged and honored at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas. During the conference’s “Show and Tell” session, Satira was asked to present a case study about the Alliance’s Economic Development Week programming and then met with other economic development professionals about how they can implement a similar program next year in their communities.

“The Greenville ENC Alliance has raised the bar for excellence in economic development with its Economic Development Week programming. This award is a testament to the Alliance’s dedication to its residents and serves as a great example of how economic development can help transform a community for the better,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC president and CEO. “It is IEDC’s honor and privilege to present the Alliance with this award and recognize its leadership and innovation in the field of economic development!”

In addition to winning a Gold Award, the Greenville ENC Alliance also received a Silver Award for the Special Purpose Website Category for its role in creating, launching, and maintaining the “Grow ENC” website which serves as a regional marketing collaboration for 10 counties in eastern North Carolina. The program budget was funded by the State of North Carolina.

“The Greenville ENC Alliance in partnership with The Overton Group and the counties of Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pitt, and Onslow created the Grow ENC marketing campaign to showcase the benefits of doing business in the region,” explained Satira, who led efforts on website development and content creation. “This award-winning website will be a valuable tool for all counties in the region in terms of business attraction and retention.”

Grow ENC’s website, www.GrowENC.com, includes an overview of the entire region, individual profiles on each of the 10 counties, target industry profiles, an interactive site/building location tool, data center, and quality of life information.

Every year IEDC looks specifically for economic development initiatives and programs that have demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession. These projects have a significant impact on revitalizing communities and play a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development. Learn more about IEDC by visiting its website: www.iedconline.org.