GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Tuesday, you will have the chance to get a leg up on your next job interview.

On Tuesday, Koinonia Community Solutions will team up with Greenville ENC Alliance for a three-day event looking to improve the lives of people looking for work after some time off from the professional world. This event runs through Thursday each day from 9 a.m. to noon. It also features free food, free resources, and free job help.

Day 1 is a community resource fair, which is for connecting people who can support others on items holding the person back. Day 2 will pinpoint which career path is best for the individual and prep them for the upcoming job interview. It will also assist with resume writing, too.

On the final day, the event will feature meetings with employers and educators who can offer you even more opportunities.

The event is being held at Koinonia Christian Center at 1405 Greenville Boulevard Southwest in Greenville. You can register for the event by clicking this link here.