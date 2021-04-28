Greenville ENC Alliance wins award for website designs

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance was selected as a Gold Medalist for website designs in the Towns & Municipalities category from the 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards.

As a leading international interactive media awards competition, the Horizon Interactive Awards highlights the “best of the best” in interactive media production around the world.

“In today’s world of economic development, having a strong website and digital presence is crucial and we are honored that our website has been recognized internationally,” said Greenville – ENC Alliance president and CEO Steve Weathers.

The 2020 Horizon Interactive Awards competition saw over 600 entries from around the world including 34 states and 15 countries. An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated over 50 categories spanning multiple media types including: web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more.

“The 19th annual competition came at a time when the world was put on pause for the pandemic. Despite the disruption and global challenge, digital media did not fail to adapt and display some amazing work during this serious time in our collective human history. The winners in the competition this year highlight that creative adaptability coupled with solid foundations in design, execution and strategic direction,” said Mike Sauce, founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards.

“The winners of the 19th annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce.”

The 2020 winning entries showcase the industry’s best interactive media solutions from some of the top designers, producers, and developers all over the globe.

“When out-of-market companies consider a relocation or expansion, they often first look to economic development websites to determine a desired state or city,” added Weathers. “This digital and dynamic website allows us to be competitive with other economic development organizations around the world.”