GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 2, the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will be hosting an event that gives back to the community.

Greenville Gives helps kick off the holiday season and gives back to local non-profits.

The event will have crafts, a holiday marketplace, holiday entertainment, Christmastime stories and much more.

The event will be held at Five Points Plaza from 4:30 – 7:30 pm.

For more information, click here.