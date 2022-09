GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event is coming to get to know your local law enforcement better.

On Friday, October 7, the event called National Faith and Blue Weekend will be taking place in Greenville. Hosted by Interfaith Clergy, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office created an event where citizens can come to build bridges and break biases.

The event will be from 11 am to noon at 1700 West 6th Street at New Dimension Community Church.