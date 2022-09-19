GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a chance to give back to a good cause.

On Thursday, October 6th from 11 am – 1 pm, the Center for Family Violence Prevention will be holding the Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon. The luncheon will be a fundraising event to benefit the Center for Family Violence Prevention which serves Pitt, Martin and Washington County.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jan Newell-Byrd who is an author, minister, and two-time domestic violence survivor.

Registration information is available for the event.

The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 303 SW Greenville Blvd.