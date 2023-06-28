GRENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue is investigating a fire at a duplex that happened Tuesday night.

Eighteen firefighters were called at 9:16 p.m. to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the duplex. The fire was contained to the second floor. It was deemed under control 10 minutes later.

Officials said one person was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with severe burns. Another person was evaluated for smoke inhalation and was later released. Six people were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.