GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue will welcome 14 fully-trained cadets to the department during its Fire Academy Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Friday.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and is not open to the public. It will be broadcast on GTV9.

Graduating cadets have completed more than 800 hours of training, according to a press release. That includes training in firefighting, emergency medical services, hazardous materials and traffic safety. Cadets also participated in live burns to simulate real situations they might encounter on the job.