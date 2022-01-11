Greenville Fire/Rescue: Apartment fire started by candle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An apartment fire that started due to a candle led to significant damage and resulted in one person receiving minor injuries.

Greenville Fire/Rescue officials along with firefighters from Red Oak Fire Department responded to a call at Willow Springs Apartment on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officials found heavy smoke and flames from an apartment.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes with the assistance of 30 firefighters who responded to the call.

GF/R officials say there were 26 residents who were temporarily evacuated. One resident sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene and later released. The apartment sustained significant fire and water damage, resulting in one resident being displaced. The American Red Cross and the Willow Spring Apartment complex is assisting the resident.

Greenville Fire/Rescue reminds all residents to be sure they have working smoke alarms and to contact us if they need assistance.