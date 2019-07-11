GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
In a ceremony on Monday, the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department celebrated the retirement of Battalion Chief Shannon Sparrow, and honored her long firefighting career.
Greenville Fire-Rescue officials said Sparrow had worked for GFR for more than 30 years, and was the first female to be promoted to an officer in the department’s history.
GFR leaders say Sparrow also led the department and its employees through the years-long process to receive international accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, which the department obtained earlier this year.
Greenville Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief retires
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)