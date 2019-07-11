Greenville Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief retires

Former East Carolina University men’s tennis player Austin Allen is the 2019 men’s recipient of the American Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award and Scholarship, ECU officials said on Wednesday.

Allen is the second ECU student-athlete to be recognized with this award, with the first being Julien Dodu in 2015-16.

The awards are given to one male and one female student-athlete from an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport who have been admitted to a degree-granting or professional program for the following year, and who have demonstrated leadership through excellence in academic credentials, athletic performance, and depth of commitment to service within the institution or the community.