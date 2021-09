GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced Sunday he is resigning from his position, effective immediately.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief.

Griffin has been with the City of Greenville Fire/Rescue Department since 1993. He has served in the role of chief since December 2014.

This is a developing story.