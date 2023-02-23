GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carson Sanders resigned Thursday as chief of the Greenville Fire/Rescue Department, according to a press release.

Sanders, 53, submitted a letter of resignation Thursday morning to city management. The resignation was effective immediately.

The city shared the following statement:

“Today, Carson Sanders submitted a letter of resignation from his position as Chief of the Greenville Fire/Rescue Department. We are thankful for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named Interim Fire/Rescue Chief. He will begin his role immediately, and the Fire/Rescue Department will keep its focus on providing exemplary service and making our community safer.” – City of Greenville

City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall appointed Sanders as Fire/Rescue chief in January 2022. He assumed those duties on Feb. 1, 2022. Prior to joining the City of Greenville’s Fire/Rescue Department, Sanders served as the assistant fire chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Sarasota, Florida.