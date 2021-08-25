Greenville Fire/Rescue chief to retire on Dec. 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After nearly three decades with Greenville Fire/Rescue, Chief Eric Griffin has announced he will retire on Dec. 1.

Griffin, who has served as the chief since December of 2014, began his career with Fire/Rescue in 1993 and worked his way up to Deputy Chief in 2011. Beginning in March of 2013, he served a brief stint as Interim Chief before receiving the official title.

“I have been blessed working with some of the finest professionals in both Fire/Rescue and City government,” Griffin said in a press release. “This department is well-positioned to continue to provide high-quality services and display of professionalism that our citizens value.”

Griffin is a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program as well as Grand Canyon University, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Leadership with an emphasis on Executive Fire Service Management. He earned his A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Service from Wilson Technical College, and his B.S. in Business Management from Shaw University.

During his time as Chief, Griffin has helped the department achieve numerous accolades including the improvement of the department’s North Carolina Rating and Response Value. Additionally, Griffin has served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City during several natural disasters and flooding events, expanded the department’s Life Safety Education programs, modernized the department’s fleet of apparatus, and provided oversight for the expansion of Fire/Rescue Stations 1 and 2 and the design and contract award for the construction of Fire/Rescue Station 7.

He also guided the Fire/Rescue Department through the accreditation process and helped it achieve international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

“I would like to congratulate Chief Griffin on a long and successful career during which he has played a vital role in helping so many others,” Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said. “I am grateful for his dedicated service to our community for nearly three decades, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”