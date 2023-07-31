GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting emergency scenario training in the Downtown Greenville area starting Tuesday.

Officials said the training will last two weeks in the City of Greenville parking deck at 165 West Fourth Street. The training will occur during the hours of 8 am to noon this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday along with Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

Officials said you can expect an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area. There will be traffic pattern changes on those days. However, all businesses and the parking deck will remain open and accessible during the training hours. Traffic will return to normal patterns

after noon each day.

Officials said during training hours, Fourth Street between Evans Street and Reade Street will be closed to all through traffic. Cotanche Street between Third Street and Fifth Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic.