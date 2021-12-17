Greenville Fire/Rescue holding push-in ceremony Monday for new truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The newest truck in the Fire/Rescue fleet will be officially dedicated and put into service on Monday during a traditional push-in ceremony.

Fire/Rescue staff, City officials, and members of the community will come together for the event featuring the $1.8 million tiller truck that will primarily service the Uptown District and any other areas in which responders are needing to get through a tight spot.

The push-in ceremony will be held on Monday, December 20, at 2 p.m. at Fire Station One, 500 South Greene Street.

A push-in ceremony is a tradition based on common practice in the 1800’s when the fire apparatus was pulled by horses. Following a call, firefighters would have to disconnect the apparatus from the horses and push it back into the bay. The tradition is maintained today when a new fire engine is purchased by a department and the new engine is ceremonially pushed into the bay.

Monday’s ceremony will also recognize the completion of the bay expansion at Fire Station 1, a $621,000 effort that was necessary to house the new tiller truck.

The 65-foot tiller truck requires two drivers. One driver is in the front, and one is in the back. The driver in the back can steer the truck’s rear in tight turns and around corners. Crews have spent the past few months training through classroom settings, rodeo cone obstacle courses, street driving scenarios, and other trainer-led sessions.