GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire and Rescue is currently holding its annual Junior Fire Marshal Academy. It runs through July 22.

The camp offers a week of fun learning experiences such as how to use a fire extinguisher, hands-only CPR, water and pool safety and more to 26 fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders. WNCT meteorologist David Sawyer even taught kids about weather and heat safety on Wednesday.

“Basically we’re creating community ambassadors to help spread the news and word about safety throughout the community so we can start them young and they can help spread the word to their families and their friends,” said Jessica Blackwell, Greenville Fire/Rescue public information officer.

“It’s really surprising that they’re so interested and in awe of the different tasks that we give them and they even want to be firefighters, so we hope to engage them so that they know what it’s like to work at Greenville Fire and Rescue.”

Greenville Fire/Rescue officials say parents who are interested in signing up their children for next year’s camp can learn more by visiting their social media pages.