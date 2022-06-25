GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions.

The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue currently has six stations strategically located throughout the city. The seventh station is expected to be in operation by the end of the year to better serve Greenville, which is why they held the hiring event to staff this new facility.

“Mainly because we are having a new station under construction now which will be completed in October. And we need to fill those positions with these applicants,” said Calvin Horne Sr., recruitment coordinator for Greenville Fire Rescue.

The department also has spots open for beginners.

“One of the [hiring] processes is for a fire rescue trainees position. And that’s for people that do not have experience in the fire service. But the qualifications are you got to be 18 years of age, a high school education or a GED and a valid driver’s license,” said Horne.

Saturday’s trainee event application process closes Sunday night at midnight.

There are other open spots for the fire rescue one position. That position is for people who already have experience in fire service. The application for the position closes on July 5.

Being a recruitment coordinator for Greenville Fire Rescue, Horne encourages people to apply.

“Greenville Fire and Rescue is like a family. So to see these young people come and move up through the ranks, it’s like raising the child. You’re so happy just watching them be successful. Sometimes they fall, but it’s even better to watch them get up and be successful,” said Horne.

Horne added there are many benefits to working with the City’s fire and rescue team.

“Of course, if anyone’s looking for a job not only do we have a job offer, we have a career to offer. I’ve been doing this for over half my life. I’ve been at Greenville fire and rescue for half my life. And I know what the benefits are working for this job. But the main benefit is to help out the community,” said Horne.

Greenville’s Fire and Rescue department application deadlines are quickly approaching. If interested in joining the department or wanting more information, visit Greenville, NC .