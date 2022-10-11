GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue community leaders talked about their plans and growth within the past few years on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, GF/R officials spoke with stakeholders to discuss their plans for the next five years. The meeting also talked about their goals for meeting guidelines, as well as making sure they’re carrying out their mission to serve the community.

“We wanna make sure that the community understands what we do and how many things we are involved in and then again, we want that report card that says yes we’re meeting your goals and we’re doing the things that we wanna do. and if not, that’s for us to carry back to set some new goals,” said Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire/Rescue chief.

The meeting is also an accreditation process that the fire department does every five years.