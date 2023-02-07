GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue is asking the government for money to better protect and serve the community.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides federal funding opportunities each year. If awarded, the $360,000 assistance to firefighters grant would allow the department to purchase 30 new self-contained breathing apparatus units.

“Making sure that it monitors your air and you can actually see it visibly, it helps us get farther into a fire,” said Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders. “Fires burn hotter now than they ever have due to the different synthetic materials. They’re also more poisonous than they’ve ever been, so it is a real risk going into a fire, and you need to make sure that you have the proper equipment.”

Sanders added the new equipment allows first responders to provide the best services to the citizens of Greenville.