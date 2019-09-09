1  of  7
Closings
Greenville Fire-Rescue seeks video votes in contest to win fire safety money

Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)

The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department said it wants the public to vote for a video it created with other local departments, so it can win win $25,000 for fire safety programs in a nationwide video contest.

GFR, the Rocky Mount Fire Dept., and Wilson Fire-Rescue Services worked together to create a video for the “Close Before You Doze” contest, organized by the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute.

You can click here to vote for the Greenville Fire-Rescue video, from now through Sept. 15.

Contest organizers said the top 8 videos with the most votes will enter the next round, where UL representatives will rank the finalists, who will each receive a donation in their name to a fire department of their choosing.

The grand prize donation is $25,000, the runner-up and second runner-up will get $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, and five additional winners will get a $5,000 donation.

