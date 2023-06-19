GREENVILLE, N.C. — City of Greenville leaders and Greenville Fire/Rescue are set to officially open the city’s newest fire station, a state-of-the-art facility that will help reduce response times in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

A ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to cut the ribbon for the new facility located on Bayswater Road. The ceremony is an invitation-only event. A community open house for the public will be held this Saturday from noon-3 p.m.

Fire/Rescue Station 7 includes approximately 14,000 square feet of modern design that will enhance training and provide a safer environment for Fire/Rescue staff. The apparatus bay of the new station includes three drive-through lanes, and the station also includes seven private bedrooms with individual employee beds to provide privacy and hygiene. It is also built with a clean design to minimize exposure risks within the station and a 25-person training room.

The station’s location was made possible through a land exchange between the City of Greenville and the Overton family, Parker and Becky, and the Lewis family, Harvey and Brenda. The exchange of properties on Bayswater allows for easier access in and out of the station and provides the City with more acreage to accommodate future growth. The families were recognized for their contributions during the station’s groundbreaking ceremony in October 2021.