GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue will hold a graduation ceremony for seven of its newest cadets on Thursday.

The Fire Academy Graduation Recognition Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. The cadets are now fully-trained firefighters and EMTs after completing over 800 hours of training.

The graduation ceremony will be held in person and limited to family members of the graduates. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on GTV9 for others to view.